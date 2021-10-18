(Dave Ogilvie photo)

Driver in fatal Peachland Highway 97 crash suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless

Police say driver in his 40s died as a result of single-vehicle crash near Drought Road

A man died following a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland on Friday night, Oct. 15.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near Drought Road alongside local Mounties and the BC Highway Patrol around 7 p.m. and found the driver dead.

The driver was a man in his 40s, though authorities have not released his name.

“At this time, it appears driver impairment, failure to wear seatbelt and using an electronic device while driving were contributing factors to this crash,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, head of the BC Highway Patrol.

The BC Highway Patrol has taken conduct of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated the car had gone over an embankment into the lake but officials did not confirm whether that was the case.

