Woman in North Shuswap given roadside breathalyzer on July 2, 2020, after crashing vehicle, vomiting. (Black Press file photo)

Driver in North Shuswap observed vomiting after crashing vehicle, then running

Chase RCMP say woman was impaired, given 90-day driving prohibition

An impaired driver in the North Shuswap hit the ditch before jumping out of her vehicle and running, stopping only long enough to vomit.

Chase RCMP were advised about 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 of a single vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Anglemont Road in Lee Creek. The complainant said he witnessed a grey Mazda go into the ditch. A woman got out of the vehicle, ran down the highway, vomited, and then kept running.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that officers were already in the area looking for the vehicle because they had received calls about erratic driving 15 minutes earlier.

Police found the driver, a 19-year-old from Salmon Arm, near the car.

Kennedy said her breath smelled like liquor and she admitted to having consumed ‘a couple drinks’ with dinner.

Breath samples were taken roadside, which determined she was impaired by alcohol. A 90-day prohibition from driving was issued and her damaged vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Luckily neither the driver, nor anyone else, was injured in this collision,” Kennedy said.

In another single-vehicle crash, this one a day earlier on July 1, Chase RCMP received a report about 2:45 a.m. of a single vehicle rollover near the 18-kilometre mark of Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road.

Police said they suspect the driver, a 64-year-old man from Valemount, fell asleep before losing control of his Ford Windstar, which rolled over and came to rest on its tires.

The driver was not badly hurt, but the vehicle was totalled.

Most Read