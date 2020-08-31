Police are seeking the driver of a Ford Explorer that was involved in a collision with a motorcycle on Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek in the early morning hours of Aug. 20, 2020. (Contributed)

Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene

Police believe Aug. 20 hit and run may be connected with shooting

Chase RCMP continue to seek witnesses, as well a driver involved in an Aug. 20 hit and run in the North Shuswap that police believe was linked to a shooting that occurred minutes prior.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a white Ford Explorer occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek. The rider of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 3 a.m., police received reports of a shooting. According to RCMP, a gunshot was fired and the man who was struck left the scene along Squilax Anglemont Road.

Police located the injured man who was then transported to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

“Our investigators have reason to believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other; therefore the public is not at risk,” said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Read more: RCMP suspect North Shuswap shooting, hit and run linked

Central Interior Traffic Services in Kamloops is continuing the collision investigation and wishes to speak with the driver of the Ford Explorer which sustained significant damage.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov said police know the driver of the Ford Explorer rendered assistance at the scene and may not have been the cause of the crash.

“Police also wish to speak with the occupants of a second vehicle that stopped briefly at the scene, then continued on its way with its hazard lights on,” said Halskov, adding that vehicle was only described as a “dark car.”

“If you are the driver of either vehicle described in this incident or, if anyone has information regarding the identity of the driver of either vehicle, police would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information that might assist in the collision investigation may contact Central Interior Traffic Services in Kamloops at 250-828-3111, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The RCMP detoured traffic along Squilax Anglemont Road through a parking lot as the investigated the scene of a serious hit and run collision on Aug. 20. (Jenn Breckenridge/Facebook)

Previous story
Man with Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Just Posted

Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene

Police believe Aug. 20 hit and run may be connected with shooting

Number of COVID-19 cases stays low in Salmon Arm Health Area

More specific numbers released for coronavirus per area in Interior of B.C.

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Fuel Good Day supports North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

The Armstrong Regional Co-op hosts its annual Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 15

Salmon Arm walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention will carry on

During pandemic, walk on Sept. 10 will move to Marine Park wharf and have no speeches or music

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Shuswap history in pictures: Miss Shuswap

Do you remember when traffic on Alexander was two way?

Letter: Salmon Arm mall’s movie night a great event for a good cause

Writer hopes to see more community support in the future

Local Lizzie: Fashion ideas for that awkward in-between summer and fall weather

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Man with Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

Most Read