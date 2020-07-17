RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Driver killed in single-vehicle accident near Cherryville

The 56-year-old deceased driver is believed to be from the Creighton Valley area

Vernon RCMP are investigating following a fatal accident near Cherryville Thursday evening.

A 56-year-old driver was killed as a result of the single-vehicle crash that took place on a forest service road near Cherryville according to a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media release.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m., July 16.

“Emergency crews responded, however the incident claimed the life of the sole occupant and driver,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

The 56-year-old man is believed to be from the Creighton Valley area.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

RCMP

