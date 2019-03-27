Penticton RCMP where at the scene of a motor vehicle incident where a pedestrian is believed to have been struck. (Tara Bowie — Western News)

Driver punches man in alleged South Okanagan road rage incident

Penticton RCMP attended the scene of what is believed to have been a road rage incident

RCMP are at the scene of a motor vehicle incident in downtown Penticton.

A witness told the Western News that they believed it was a road rage incident where on driver was tailgating another vehicle.

The witness alleged the one driver who was doing the tailgating pulled out in front of the other vehicle and slowed down to a stop on Winnipeg Street.

According to the witness, a confrontation occurred and the tailgating driver punched the other driver in the face. The alleged attacker then got in his vehicle and left the scene.

The RCMP at the scene have not confirmed these details and would not release any information at the moment.

