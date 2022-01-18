Salmon Arm RCMP would like information on a vehicle that caused damage from a parking lot off First Nations Road. (File photo)

Driver suffers minor injuries in South Shuswap after vehicle slides off road, rolls 0ver

RCMP seek identity of driver connected to mischief complaint

Despite a frightening acrobatic movement by a vehicle on ice, the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that on Jan. 15 about 6 p.m., police responded to an overturned vehicle on Balmoral Road in Blind Bay.

When officers arrived they learned that a vehicle hit ice on the road and slid into the ditch, where it rolled completely over and then back onto its wheels.

Police said the driver sustained only minor injuries because they were wearing a seatbelt.

In a separate incident, police were called to a mischief complaint on 1st Nations Road. A driver who had been in a parking lot sprayed a building with mud, sand, snow and rocks as the vehicle left the parking lot. The spray chipped the window of the building, causing damage to the health centre.

If you have information which could lead to identifying the driver of the vehicle, you’re asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

