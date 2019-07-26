Driver ticketed after collision with RV on Highway 1

A driver was ticketed after after his vehicle collided with an RV on Highway 1.

Chase RCMP responded to a report of the collision near Hoffman’s Bluff at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Investigating officers determined that a Chevrolet truck towing a boat on a trailer had stopped on the shoulder of the highway, and a motorhome had stopped behind the trailer and boat, both just off the travel portion of the westbound lanes. A westbound Toyota Corolla struck the front of the parked motorhome before running into the boat and trailer. No injuries were sustained and the driver of the Corolla was issued a ticket for driving without due care.

Breathless

A 42-year-old Sorrento resident was issued a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days after she refused to participate in a breathalyzer test. Chase RCMP suspected intoxication when they located the vehicle stopped partially in the ditch on Wednesday, July 10, at 8:40 p.m. at Fredrickson Road in Sorrento, B.C.

On July 17 at 3:55 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver. Police located and stopped a black Toyota Corolla driving on Shuswap Avenue in Chase. The driver, a 43-year-old male resident of Enderby, refused to provide samples of his breath. He was issued a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Vehicle impounded

A 25-year-old male resident of Pritchard, failed a breathalyzer test on Tuesday, July 23. He was issued a 90 Day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Collision with pole

On Friday, July 12, police determined a red Toyota Corolla was travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when it left the highway, struck a utility pole, rolled once and then landed upright on Waverly Park Frontage Road. Chase RCMP responded to the incident at 6:55 p.m. The driver was treated by BC Ambulance Service paramedics for minor injuries, and was issued violation tickets for no driver’s licence and for driving without consideration.

