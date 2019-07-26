Driver ticketed after collision with RV on Highway 1

RCMP report: Chase police respond to collisions

Chase police respond to collisions. (File photo)

A driver was ticketed after after his vehicle collided with an RV on Highway 1.

Chase RCMP responded to a report of the collision near Hoffman’s Bluff at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Investigating officers determined that a Chevrolet truck towing a boat on a trailer had stopped on the shoulder of the highway, and a motorhome had stopped behind the trailer and boat, both just off the travel portion of the westbound lanes. A westbound Toyota Corolla struck the front of the parked motorhome before running into the boat and trailer. No injuries were sustained and the driver of the Corolla was issued a ticket for driving without due care.

Breathless

A 42-year-old Sorrento resident was issued a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days after she refused to participate in a breathalyzer test. Chase RCMP suspected intoxication when they located the vehicle stopped partially in the ditch on Wednesday, July 10, at 8:40 p.m. at Fredrickson Road in Sorrento, B.C.

On July 17 at 3:55 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver. Police located and stopped a black Toyota Corolla driving on Shuswap Avenue in Chase. The driver, a 43-year-old male resident of Enderby, refused to provide samples of his breath. He was issued a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Vehicle impounded

A 25-year-old male resident of Pritchard, failed a breathalyzer test on Tuesday, July 23. He was issued a 90 Day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Collision with pole

On Friday, July 12, police determined a red Toyota Corolla was travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when it left the highway, struck a utility pole, rolled once and then landed upright on Waverly Park Frontage Road. Chase RCMP responded to the incident at 6:55 p.m. The driver was treated by BC Ambulance Service paramedics for minor injuries, and was issued violation tickets for no driver’s licence and for driving without consideration.

Driver ticketed after collision with RV on Highway 1

