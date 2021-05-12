A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)

Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1.

The officer did so, unexpectedly, after pulling over a car for speeding and other driving-related offences, said Cpl. Mike Halskov of RCMP Traffic Services.

It was not at designated Highway 1, 3, 5 or 99 road checks that a ticket was handed out. Rather, it was when a North Vancouver resident was found behind the wheel on Vancouver Island that a Mountie ticketed them.

The driver was directed “to return to the Lower Mainland immediately,” said Halskov.

READ MORE: B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations

The motorist was also ticketed for the aforementioned driving offences, one of which included speeding.

“The incident is now before the courts,” said Halskov, unable to provide further information on the other violations.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth implemented travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 between three provincial health zones.

Zones consist of the area covered by the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities, the Northern and Interior health authorities and Vancouver Island.

As it stands, fines as high as $575 can be imposed under the Emergency Program Act.

RELATED: No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.


