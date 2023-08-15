Driverless vehicle found after collision in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP recovered a vehicle without a driver from a collision scene late last week.
In a media release, Staff Sgt. Scott West said RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision on the corner of 70th Avenue SW and 70th Street SW on Aug. 11 around 9 p.m.
When they got to the scene, officers found a black, two-door car that had left the road and rolled over into a nearby field.
There was no driver in the vehicle or on the scene, said West. Officers looked for a driver in the area but did not locate anyone.
The vehicle was discovered to be uninsured, and had not been insured for years, and was towed away.
