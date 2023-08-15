Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11, but found an abandoned and uninsured vehicle rolled over at the scene. (File photo)

Driverless vehicle found after collision in Salmon Arm

RCMP searched for driver after discovering car had been uninsured

Salmon Arm RCMP recovered a vehicle without a driver from a collision scene late last week.

In a media release, Staff Sgt. Scott West said RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision on the corner of 70th Avenue SW and 70th Street SW on Aug. 11 around 9 p.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found a black, two-door car that had left the road and rolled over into a nearby field.

There was no driver in the vehicle or on the scene, said West. Officers looked for a driver in the area but did not locate anyone.

The vehicle was discovered to be uninsured, and had not been insured for years, and was towed away.

