Driverless vehicle found after collision in Salmon Arm

RCMP searched for driver after discovering car had been uninsured

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11, but found an abandoned and uninsured vehicle rolled over at the scene. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP recovered a vehicle without a driver from a collision scene late last week.

In a media release, Staff Sgt. Scott West said RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision on the corner of 70th Avenue SW and 70th Street SW on Aug. 11 around 9 p.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found a black, two-door car that had left the road and rolled over into a nearby field.

There was no driver in the vehicle or on the scene, said West. Officers looked for a driver in the area but did not locate anyone.

The vehicle was discovered to be uninsured, and had not been insured for years, and was towed away.

Read more: 17-year-old e-bike rider seriously injured in Blind Bay collision

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmRCMPstolen autosVehicles