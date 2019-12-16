A crash closed Highway 97A between Enderby and Armstrong with a detour available. (Photo contributed)

Drivers in Shuswap urged to take care as flurries forecast to continue overnight

City roads slick, crash causes Highway 97A closure between Enderby and Armstrong

Be careful out there.

Roads are slick throughout Salmon Arm and the region as snow falls, causing fender benders and at least one road closure.

Earlier today an incident occurred on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm, while Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby was closed in both directions due to a crash between McLeod Road and Stepney Cross Road, reports Drive BC.

The closure stretched for 5.7 kilometres, from five to 11 kilometres south of Enderby. A detour has been in effect via Stepney Cross Road. The next update from Drive BC is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

The Environment Canada forecast for the Shuswap calls for periods of snow overnight Monday with more flurries through to Tuesday night, Dec. 17. A combined accumulation for the two days of about 10 centimeters is forecast.

The City of Salmon Arm asks residents to stay safe when city equipment is clearing roads.

Drivers are asked to always stay 15 metres back of snow clearing equipment even when it’s stopped at intersections. Also, drivers are asked to not pass snow clearing vehicles, because sand and salt will often be thrown and could damage your vehicle.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters
Next story
New Indigenous court coming to Williams Lake

Just Posted

Drivers in Shuswap urged to take care as flurries forecast to continue overnight

City roads slick, crash causes Highway 97A closure between Enderby and Armstrong

Two youths arrested by Sicamous RCMP after woman allegedly shot with pellet gun

Police recommending charges including reckless discharge of firearm, assault with a weapon

Salmon Arm women’s experience teaching soccer in Kenya subject of documentary

Rough cuts of film on soccer camp in Akonjo village to screen at Classic on Dec. 23

VIDEO: CP Holiday Train helps fill the Chase food bank

Hamper Society benefits from donations by CP, residents

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Shuswap history in pictures: Snowmobile racing at the fairgrounds

Snowmobile racing at the Salmon Arm Fall Fairgrounds. When did this event… Continue reading

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Okanagan library use on the rise

Borrowed eBooks and eAudio materials jump 47 per cent in three years

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

The items were stolen last night

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

New Indigenous court coming to Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Salmon Arm Silverbacks go on scoring spree during teddy bear toss game

‘Backs snap losing streak with win over Trail Smoke Eaters

Most Read