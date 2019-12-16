Drivers in Shuswap urged to take care as flurries forecast to continue overnight

A crash closed Highway 97A between Enderby and Armstrong with a detour available. (Photo contributed)

Be careful out there.

Roads are slick throughout Salmon Arm and the region as snow falls, causing fender benders and at least one road closure.

Earlier today an incident occurred on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm, while Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby was closed in both directions due to a crash between McLeod Road and Stepney Cross Road, reports Drive BC.

The closure stretched for 5.7 kilometres, from five to 11 kilometres south of Enderby. A detour has been in effect via Stepney Cross Road. The next update from Drive BC is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

The Environment Canada forecast for the Shuswap calls for periods of snow overnight Monday with more flurries through to Tuesday night, Dec. 17. A combined accumulation for the two days of about 10 centimeters is forecast.

The City of Salmon Arm asks residents to stay safe when city equipment is clearing roads.

Drivers are asked to always stay 15 metres back of snow clearing equipment even when it’s stopped at intersections. Also, drivers are asked to not pass snow clearing vehicles, because sand and salt will often be thrown and could damage your vehicle.



