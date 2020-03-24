Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, B.C. drivers can now renew their licences online and defer payments for up to 90 days.

In a March 24 news release, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. said customers can renew by calling 1-800-950-1498 up to six weeks in advance of their licences expiring. ICBC had already suspended road tests.

READ MORE: ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

ICBC said customers will be emailed an interim paper licence that will be valid for 90 days. The new remote service applies to routine renewals, reinstatement of a licence, and replacement of a lost licence. Expiring BC Services Cards and BC Identification Cards are not eligible for phone renewals.

For customers having trouble paying their car insurance amid the COVID-19 crisis, ICBC is offering 90-day payment deferrals, up from the 30 days previously offered.

Drivers can apply online at https://onlinebusiness.icbc.com/eforms/dotcom/jsp/ACG398.jsp or by calling 1-800-950-1498. ICBC is asking people who are able to defer online to do so and keep phone lines free for other urgent inquiries.

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19 Canadian update: Massive job cuts at Westjet, Parliament session suspended

Just Posted

Salmon Arm chair fitness class resurrected through wonders of technology

Popular exercise class for seniors and people with varying abilities to be offered online

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

City of Salmon Arm, CSRD and school playgrounds closed

Residents asked to respect closures which will be in effect until further notice

Gas dips below $1 at downtown Salmon Arm stations

Price drop seen across country linked to low oil prices, spread COVID-19

Update: Shuswap road rescue crews still active

Concerns around disease transmission and equipment issues led to decision

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

Shuswap donkey refuge closed to the public due to COVID-19

Online fundraising efforts especially important with spring fundraiser cancelled

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Air clears in North Okanagan, dust advisory lifted

Levels in Vernon still well above those in neighbouring Kelowna

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO

Kendra Jones-Munk commits to Heat U-SPORTS program

Column: Distancing, not isolating, and handling our fears

Salmon Arm Observer guest columnist Nan Dickie offers coping advice

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Most Read