UPDATE: Tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Motorists planning on driving Highway 3A this evening may want to take an alternate route.
As of 4:25 p.m today traffic is moving slowly after a transport truck flipped near Yellow Lake.
However a witness on the scene said she was told the road will be closed in order to remove the no-posts and recover the truck.
At this time Drive BC is not reporting a major event on the road.
The accident is reported to have occurred at about 3 p.m. on a sharp curve.
