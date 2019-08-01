Werner Mathys and Christina Marusiac with Salmon Arm RCMP’s Citizens Patrol clock vehicles’ speeds on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 1 as they go through the 30 km/h park zone by Fletcher Park. They discovered that many drivers were speeding. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Drivers speed through Salmon Arm park zone at more than twice limit

RCMP’s Citizens Patrol see city employees, taxi drivers among the speeders

They might not be quite ‘pedal to the metal,’ but many drivers in Salmon Arm speed past Fletcher Park.

That includes city employees and taxi drivers, according to the findings of Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol on Thursday morning, Aug. 1.

As RCMP associate volunteers, Citizens Patrol members had their speed reader set up on Okanagan Avenue E beside the park from about 7 to 9 a.m.

Although the signs on Okanagan state 30 km/h on both sides of the park, many drivers went by at anywhere from 50 to 75 km/h. Or some would be going that fast until they reached the orange cones and yellow-vested volunteers, and then would abruptly slow down.

Read more: Citizens Patrol no longer directs traffic

Read more: Ottawa fines two cargo ships for speeding in whale protection zone

Read more: B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

“The city employees are speeding, every one one of them,” remarked volunteer Christina Marusiac, although two city vehicles did go by at the speed limit during the 20 minutes after she commented.

“The city needs to talk with their employees,” she says. “They need to set an example.”

She and volunteer Werner Mathys also noted that two yellow taxis which passed by were speeding.

Mathys notes the 30 km/h park zone is permanent, not like a school zone where the speed limit is only in effect certain hours of the day.

One other thing the volunteers noticed was the lack of a front licence plate on several vehicles. In B.C., it’s the law to have a front plate, Mathys points out.

“It’s a $109 fine if you get caught without one.”

Read more: VIDEO – Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Read more: 2017 – Downtown Salmon Arm traffic study revived

Mathys says the volunteers get out as often as possible, depending on weather. Sometimes it can be once a week, sometimes two or three times.

Recently they did a stint at 20th Street and 15th Avenue SE.

“Everybody was going 80 and above,” says Mathys.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

As well as using a speed reader to clock drivers on the morning of Aug. 1, Salmon Arm RCMP’s Citizens Patrol volunteers set up a sign contributed by ICBC that warns drivers to put away the cell phones. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
923 buildings without power east of Sicamous
Next story
Payphones: A dying fad in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Drivers speed through Salmon Arm park zone at more than twice limit

RCMP’s Citizens Patrol see city employees, taxi drivers among the speeders

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in Okanagan and Shuswap

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Gaining momentum: City councillor pedals Salmon Arm’s new brand

Cargo bike provides platform for local politician to tout ‘Small city, big ideas’

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Accident appears to be a rear-ender between a motorcycle and compact vehicle

Two forest service roads east of Sicamous closed due to rockslides

Perry River Forest Service Road and Craigellachie Anstey Gorge Forest Service Road are closed

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

In photos: North Vietnamese restaurant Hanoi 36 opens in Salmon Arm

Hanoi 36, a Vietnamese restaurant owned and operated by Michael Vu, officially… Continue reading

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Police watchdog concludes Okanagan jail cell incident investigation

IIO says woman responsible for own medical distress; credits guards, RCMP for saving her life

Kelowna drivers set to raid new speed cameras

The obvious parody event is taking jabs at both the cameras and the Area 51 raid of a similar name

Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

923 buildings without power east of Sicamous

BC Hydro states the outage is caused by a tree across wires.

Most Read