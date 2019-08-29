(The Canadian Press files)

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

People unhappy with how the new ICBC system is working can now report issues to the B.C. Ombudsperson.

In a news release Thursday, the Office of the Ombudsperson said Jay Chalke can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure.

“Vehicle owners should take a close look at their next insurance policy to ensure the information being considered by ICBC in determining their renewal rate, such as accident history, is accurate,” said Chalke.

“We recommend that vehicle owners try to solve their problems directly with ICBC and its agents first, but if they still believe they have been treated unfairly, our investigators may be able to look more closely at individual complaints.”

Chalke said “fairness issues” often arise whenever public bodies like ICBC implement major changes.

The new rate structure is a more driver-based insurance model that will see driving experience and crash history play a bigger role in determining premiums.

Do you think your new rate is unfair? Tweet to us or send us a Facebook message.

READ MORE: B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

READ MORE: ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Life jackets at Shuswap Lake kiosks meant for borrowing, not keeping

Just Posted

Life jackets at Shuswap Lake kiosks meant for borrowing, not keeping

Kiosk program a great success but return of borrowed flotation devices would be appreciated

Rats rear their pointy heads in Salmon Arm

City joins neighbouring B.C. Interior communities coping with repellent rodents

Professional development days not time off for Shuswap teachers

School District #83 explains purpose of Pro-D days and their benefit to staff, students

Shuswap man seriously injured in trailer explosion

Rolf Manthey in intensive care in Kamloops, fundraiser begun to help with expenses

Alberta man fined after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Police say 28-year-old Calgary resident fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Judge adjourns animal cruelty charges of North Okanagan mother and daughter

Charges against Carla Christman Chelsea Beluse-Christman have been adjourned until Sept. 26, 9 a.m.

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

It’s almost moving day at UBC Okanagan

Hundreds of volunteers ready to help students move into new home on campus

BeadTrails expands to Ontario

Business originated in Summerland and is now expanding to the Niagara Peninsula

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

LETTER: Square dancing provides health, mobility and exercise

Club in West Kelowna to offer introductory session

Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

The Rockets get the new looks when the regular season starts Sept. 21

Most Read