Drivers urged to watch for elk herd roaming by roads near Sicamous

Collisions with the animals have already been reported

Drivers are being warned about a herd of elk seen roaming by roads east of Sicamous. (AIM Roads image)

A herd of elk has become a cause for concern in Sicamous.

Approximately two kilometres east of Sicamous, a herd of elk has been seen roaming close to roads.

A post on social media by AIM Roads notes there have been related reports of motor vehicles colliding with elk and warns travellers to drive accordingly.

AIM is reminding drivers of Watch for Wildlife’s tips for preventing vehicle collisions with wildlife.

The number one tip is to watch your speed as a driver, especially on rural roads, as a hit can sometimes be avoided if speeds are reduced.

Keep scanning ahead as you’re driving, watching for the light animals’ eyes reflecting in vehicle headlights and turn on high beams whenever possible. Honk your horn to startle wildlife to get out of your way, instead of freezing in place as is their instinct. Braking to slow down is the best manoeuvre, rather than swerving out of the way and endangering yourself and other drivers. Remember wild animals can be unpredictable and watch for the rest of the herd or young following their mothers. Lastly, don’t litter, as garbage and food thrown from vehicles attracts animals closer to the road.

