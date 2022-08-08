UPDATE: One person killed in crash on Highway 1 near Tappen

Police say driver of a passenger vehicle died after crossing the centre line and colliding with semi

Update – 10:45 a.m. Aug. 8

One person died in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway late Sunday night.

Staff Sgt. Scott West with the Salmon Arm RCMP said a lone local male was driving westbound near Tappen about 11 p.m. on Aug. 7.

“Witnesses observed the Toyota car cross the centre line into the path of an eastbound semi truck. A head-on collision occurred.”

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the semi was not injured.

The collision took place in the 5000 block of Highway 1 in Tappen, which was closed for several hours between Bolton Road and Tappen Beach Road.

Original article – 6:30 a.m. Aug. 8

A multi-vehicle incident occurred overnight Aug. 7/8 on the Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen, but the highway was reopened in both directions as of 6:15 a.m.

Motorists are warned to expect traffic congestion in the area.

Although the highway was completely closed between Bolton Road and Tappen Beach Road for several hours according to Drive BC, it was opened to single lane traffic as of 5 a.m. and completely reopened as of 6:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

No further information available at this time.

CLEAR- #BCHwy1 is now open in both directions between Bolton Rd and Tappen Beach Rd in #TappenBC following an earlier vehicle incident. Expect delays due to congestion. #SalmonArm — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2022

