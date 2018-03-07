Drone flying near Kelowna airport prompts police warning

RCMP are warning of the dangers of drones operating near airports

A potentially hazardous drone flight near Kelowna’s International Airport, last month, has prompted a warning from police and airport officials.

RCMP responded to a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) or drone being flown near the Kelowna airport in February; however once on scene, they were unable to locate the drone or the operator.

RELATED: Transport Canada eases drone regulations

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the incident now serves as a reminder for officials to once again issue a warning about the dangers Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems pose to commercial and non-commercial aircrafts.

“The Kelowna RCMP encourage you to call the police immediately if you notice suspicious activity or witness the dangerous operation of a remotely piloted aircraft towards persons, properties, other aircrafts, or within 5.5 km of any airport,” states O’Donaghey.

Neil Drachenberg, Manager of Airport Safety and Security at YLW explains flying a RPAS in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights but also to the members of the general public below.

