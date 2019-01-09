Transport Minister Marc Garneau speaks about passenger rights during a news conference at the airport in Ottawa, Monday December 17, 2018. Anyone flying a drone in Canada will have to pass an online exam and get a pilot’s certificate under new rules to be announced today by Garneau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Drone operators subject to age limit, certification under new federal rules

The new regulations, which come into effect June 1, apply to all drone operators

Anyone flying a drone in Canada will have to pass an online exam and get a pilot’s certificate under new rules to be announced today by federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

The new regulations, which come into effect June 1, apply to all drone operators, whether they fly for fun, work or research.

READ MORE: London’s Heathrow briefly halts flights due to drone report

Operators will be required to register their drones and mark them with the registration number. A minimum age limit of 14 for basic operations and 16 for advanced will be introduced.

Pilots will have to keep their aircraft below 122 metres — 400 feet — above ground level and stay away from air traffic.

The new rules, which cover drones weighing between 250 grams and 25 kilograms, are aimed at countering a growing trend of drone incursions into space reserved for air travel. Violators could be subject to fines of up to $25,000 and prison.

READ MORE: Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

Transport Canada has documented a spike in the number of incidents posing a risk to aviation safety in recent years. The number of reported incidents more than tripled to 135 in 2017 from 38 when data collection began in 2014.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP seek Enderby robbery suspect
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart starts selling medical cannabis online

Just Posted

RCMP seek Enderby robbery suspect

Woman alleged to have attempted to rob elderly man in bakery parking lot at end of December

Jam the GM for Shuswap kids

Gently used children’s books can be dropped off at several locations during annual book drive

Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

Limited opening at library on Thursday, Jan. 10

Salmon Arm branch to fully reopen next Monday, Jan. 14 following renovations.

Use of street drugs compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Trump called on Democrats saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”

Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

Legal pot continues to cost more than illegally source cannabis

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, views oil slump as temporary soft patch

The bank is now projecting growth to be just 1.7 per cent in 2019, down from its October forecast of 2.1 per cent

Drone operators subject to age limit, certification under new federal rules

The new regulations, which come into effect June 1, apply to all drone operators

Remember virtual reality? Its buzz has faded at CES 2019

At the CES 2019 tech show in Las Vegas, Facebook’s Oculus unit isn’t holding any glitzy press events

The suspense is over: Kevin Hart will not host Oscars

Hart says he’s not hosting the Oscars this year after suggesting he’d reconsider

Shoppers Drug Mart starts selling medical cannabis online

Patients will still have to go to a pharmacy to begin the process

Study finds human impact played major role in 2017 wildfire season

1.2 million hectares burned in 2017 set a record, only to be surpassed in 2018

Most Read