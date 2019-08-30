Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard takes a selfie holding his playoffs MVP trophy during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Drone pilot fined after steering device above crowds during Raptors celebrations

Daytime victory celebration on June 17 saw an estimated two million people flood the downtown core

The federal government is fining a rogue drone pilot for flying the device over downtown Toronto as crowds celebrated the Raptors’ historic NBA championship win — and again during the victory parade four days later.

Transport Canada says it will serve up a fine of $2,750 to the individual, who was not identified, following its investigation into the incidents in mid-June.

The earthbound pilot broke multiple rules, steering the drone within 30 metres of another person and through the controlled airspace of Toronto’s skyscraper canyons — which sit within three nautical miles of an airport. The Transport Department says the violator flew the remote-controlled device — which was not registered — despite lacking drone pilot certification.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says safety is his “No. 1 priority” and that pilots “must never put people or aircraft in danger.”

READ MORE: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Celebrations after the Raptors’ historic win against the Golden State Warriors on June 13 carried on late into the night in Canada’s biggest city.

The daytime victory celebration on June 17 saw an estimated two million people flood the downtown core in an event that drew criticism for its planning, with some bystanders caught in the crossfire when gunfire erupted near city hall, injuring four.

READ MORE: Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida waits: Hurricane Dorian is looking increasingly dire

Just Posted

Swimmers wanted for inaugural Copper Island race

Open-water event goes from Shuswap Lake Provincial Park to island and back

Resident spreads word about ‘no ornaments’ bylaw at Salmon Arm cemetery

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

Heritage trail provides path to Sicamous’ past

Trail’s unveiling to coincide with culture days, Fungi Fest and Lewiston Ultra

UPDATE: Home badly damaged in Chase mobile home park fire

Social media report residents are safe in Whispering Pines blaze, but no official confirmation yet

Power cut to second Shuswap residence without smart meter

MLA Greg Kyllo offers sympathy but supports installation

Okanagan contest winner given the key to the SOEC

The annual contest gives one lucky winner two tickets to every Penticton SOEC show for a year

Florida waits: Hurricane Dorian is looking increasingly dire

Florida residents watched the increasingly dire forecast with a sense of helplessness Friday

Jitters not an issue for UBC Okanagan softball squad ahead of first-ever season

The women’s Heat squad starts their season Aug. 30

Economy surprises with 3.7% growth in second quarter, its strongest since 2017

Energy products grew 5.9 per cent after posting a three per cent decline in the first quarter

South Okanagan jazz and music festival swings into 23rd year

The live music festival in Penticton has expanded with an additional venue this year

Variance approved for two-lot subdivision in Summerland

Application for Cartwright Avenue property consistent with Official Community Plan for the area

Okanagan teen saved by blood transfusion shares story, encourages donors

Isabella Perini, 16, survived a medical emergency last year thanks to blood transfusion

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

Sicamous Eagles in search of billet families

Housing a hockey player described as rewarding experience

Most Read