RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

Drowning at Swim Bay in Peachland

The incident happened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8

A man has drowned at a popular Peachland swimming spot.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

“Our deep and heartfelt condolences are with the family,” said Fortin. “Please let’s not speculate on how it happened, and let the experts do their job.”

The drowning happened the afternoon of Aug. 8. Details are still vague.

Capital News will update this story as more information becomes available.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganRCMPSwimming

Previous story
Do spiders sleep? Study suggests they may snooze like humans

Just Posted

The Okanagan Elite, made up of players and coaches from Naramata to Kamloops, won the Western Canadian U17B girl’s softball championship Sunday, Aug. 7, in St. Alberta, Alta. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan softball girls crowned Western Canadian champs

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performs in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in Spain on Aug. 4, 2022. (Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition photo)
Young Salmon Arm pianist sweeps international competition in Spain

Veterans and other residents come to a ceremony on Aug. 6, 2022 to honour the Salmon Arm cenotaph turning 100 years old. (Contributed)
Ceremony in Salmon Arm honours cenotaph’s turning 100 years

Independent Investigations Office of BC determined excessive force was not used when officers arrested a woman who was reportedly causing a disturbance at a Salmon Arm residence on Feb. 13, 2022. The woman’s arm was broken during her arrest. (Black Press file photo)
Broken arm not a result of excessive force by Salmon Arm RCMP says police watchdog