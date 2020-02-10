RCMP fourth quarter reports to be presented to City of Vernon councillors Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Penticton Western News)

Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to present report to city councillors

Drug offences in Vernon are up more than 100 per cent, according to RCMP’s fourth-quarter reports.

In the reports comparing October, November and December in 2018 and 2019, the number of drug offences more than doubled from 59 to 120.

Last quarter saw an 81 per cent spike in drug offences and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher told councillors this isn’t a bad thing, but rather evidence illustrating officers’ hard work.

“You see it as an increase, but it shows me my members are working,” Supt. Baher said in November. “Those are files that show we are proactive.”

READ MORE: Drug offences up 81% in Vernon

Theft under $5,000 is up 15.8 per cent from this time last year, increasing by nearly 40 incidents. Theft from vehicles shows a 31.5 per cent increase from 162 to 213.

Meanwhile, RCMP reported break and enters decreased by nearly 40 per cent and multi-vehicle accidents were cut in half compared to last year — from 111 to 50.

The Crime Reduction Unit (Downtown Enforcement) conducted an enhanced downtown sweep over 11 days in October resulting in 106 new police files, 36 street check files, 15 arrest warrants executed, 12 criminal charges submitted to the courts, 43 Provincial violations tickets issued, 30 contacts related to open drug use and 40 more related to trespassing or loitering.

Over the course of the fourth quarter, Crime Reduction executed 84 arrest warrants and recommended 34 charges to Crown counsel, the report reads.

Supt. Baher is to present the fourth quarter report to City of Vernon councillors today at the regular meeting.

READ MORE: WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

READ MORE: Vernon search and rescue team battle elements to rescue injured snow biker

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial
Next story
Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

Just Posted

Woman claims damages after emergency C-section follows fall in Salmon Arm store

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Driver critically injured in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

Vehicle passenger and semi driver uninjured in Feb. 7 accident in Tappen

Film on growing wildfire threat to screen in Salmon Arm

A free screening of Era of Megafires will be held at the Salmar Classic Theatre

Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

While they have clinched a playoff birth, Vernon and Wenatchee are hot on the ‘Backs trail.

Word on the street: What does your ideal Valentine’s Day look like?

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Observer took to the streets to… Continue reading

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Letter: Virtual consultations would benefit patients’ health and pocketbooks

System could save on travel-related expenses for health care

Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to present report to city councillors

Letter: First Nations supporters of pipeline could act as mediators in protest

Writer suggests way to facilitate talks between protesters and police

Letter: Province must end RCMP arrests, respect rights of B.C.’s Indigenous people

Writer appalled by police raids of First Nations defending their right to oppose pipeline

Most Read