Drug use, threats at Vernon apartment leaves neighbours fearful

A downtown Vernon apartment is causing problems and anxiety for neighbours.

One year after 15 neighbours of a 30th Avenue apartment building signed a petition demanding that something be done about noise, drug use and unsafe behaviour taking place next door, the neighbour who collected the signatures says the problems still haven’t been addressed.

The neighbour, who asked that her name not be published for fear of repercussions, says the issues have been going on at the property across from the Schubert Centre for about one-and-a-half years.

Persistent drug dealing and use, uttered threats, people sleeping in covered parking stalls and vehicle break-ins are among the issues keeping neighbours of the property on edge, and late-night noise is causing them to lose sleep.

The neighbour says she’s spoken to the landlord, the police and bylaw, but to no avail.

“Nobody’s getting fined, nobody’s being held accountable, and it’s affecting our quality of life and our sleep.”

She was left fearful after witnessing a resident hurling an axe out of his window while cursing, which could have easily led to an injury.

The neighbour is currently awaiting word back from a senior bylaw officer who told her he would investigate.

She said she would like to see more police presence in the area, and ultimately for the property owner to take accountability.

“We would like to see the owner-manager take a little bit more ownership and come by and clean it up.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for comment.

Brendan Shykora

