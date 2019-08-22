A problem premise near downtown Vernon has been raided for a second time by RCMP. (Morning Star file photo)

Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at North Okanagan house

RCMP executed warrant at 35th Street home for second time in a month

An alleged drug house has been busted, again.

Numerous police officers from the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP descended on a residence in the 2800 block of 35th Street in Vernon for the second time in a little over a month.

READ MORE: Police find drugs, 20 people at problem premise

Police officers from the Targeted Policing Unit executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. Upon entry, police searched the residence and seized what is believed to be heroin and crystal methamphetameme. As well, police located and seized drug paraphernalia, an undisclosed amount Canadian currency and recovered stolen property. At the time of the warrant execution, police located a total of 11 individuals on the property, some of whom attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended by the Police Dog Service.

“Our police officers recognize the impact these types of residences have in a community,” said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer. “When we noticed the suspect activity at this property continued after the first search warrant in July, police resources were allocated to conduct an additional follow up investigation.”

The persons associated to the residence are known to police and the investigation continues as police identify owners of the property recovered. Police are working with the City of Vernon bylaw unit as well as the property owner to reduce further calls associated to this property.

READ MORE: Suspected Vernon drug house raided by officers

