Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

A B.C. man is without a license for 3 months after trying to park at a Kamloops RCMP detachment

  • Aug. 22, 2018 8:50 a.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

A drunk driver from Northern B.C. picked the wrong downtown Kamloops lot to park in on Saturday and will now be without a licence for three months.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an officer at the Battle Street detachment noticed the driver of a pickup truck attempting to park in the secured lot behind the building and went to investigate.

“When questioned by the officer as to why he drove into a secure parking lot with visible signs saying it was closed to the public, the driver said he had no idea [he] had pulled into a police station,” she said.

RELATED: Accused in Kamloops Denny’s standoff charged with setting grass fire

“Since the driver had an overpowering odour of liquor coming from his breath and showed other signs of impairment, the officer used a roadside screening device to determine his level of impairment. It showed the driver was, in fact, impaired.”

The driver told the Mountie he was looking for a place to park so he could make a phone call, Shelkie said, noting the driver was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

“Kamloops RCMP remind motorists that it is never safe to drink and drive, on roads, highways or in police parking lots,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Just Posted

Okanagan air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend isn’t expected to last.

Small fires ignite in Shuswap

A series of small fires are being reported across the Shuswap

Work continues on new CSRD director remuneration bylaw

What to pay elected directors a contentious issue for the CSRD committee charged with bylaw review

Multiple-vehicle collision reported at Highway 97A/97B intersection

A multi-vehicle collision is reported to have occurred at the Highway 97A/97B… Continue reading

New fire spotted near Mabel

Spot-sized blaze on the Enderby side of the lake

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Accused in Kamloops Denny’s standoff charged with setting grass fire

The man is charged with setting a grass fire back in June

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane

Hawaii Braces For Hurricane Lane, Now A Category 5

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Malone who hates flying praised the flight crew for their efforts

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

Canada’s cattle producers tightening their belts as drought diminishes pastures

Many parts of Alberta remained dry this summer, so farmers started to buy feed they usually grow

Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

The social network said it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia

Okanagan killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Vernon’s Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Most Read