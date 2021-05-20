(File photo)

(File photo)

Drunk Kelowna driver flees police before flipping car

The driver provided samples of his breath, which were more than twice the legal limit

A 21-year-old Kelowna man is potentially facing criminally impaired driving charges after he allegedly failed to stop for police before flipping his pickup truck near the downtown core early Thursday morning (May 20).

Just after 1:30 a.m., a Kelowna RCMP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a white Ford F350 truck in the area of Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street. After refusing the stop, Mounties said that the man allegedly fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Bernard Avenue.

Moments later, patrolling officers located the vehicle over an embankment on Bernard Avenue near Burtch Road. Kelowna RCMP said that the vehicle left the traveled portion of the roadway, struck several poles and barriers before landing on its roof.

“The driver, who was not seriously injured, was located trapped inside the overturned vehicle. RCMP officers noted signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The breath demand was provided to the man, who was taken to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment for breath testing. The driver provided samples of his breath, which were more than twice the legal limit.”

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a future court date. Findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Bank of Canada warns of rising risks from household debt, and a hot housing market

Most Read