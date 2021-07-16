The District of Sicamous’ water treatment facility, pictured on June 2, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Dry spell causes unprecedented demand on Sicamous’ water system

District asks residents to limit non-essential water use

The District of Sicamous is reminding residents to conserve water where they can.

On July 15, the district announced the prolonged dry spell being experienced thoughout the Southern Interior is causing unprecedented demand on its water system.

To help maintain appropriate reservoir levels throughout fire season, citizens are being asked to minimize non-essential water use.

Sicamous’ Water Regulations Bylaw outlines allowed days and times for sprinkling and other non-essential water uses between May 15 and September 15 each year.

Sprinkling is permitted between 7 and 11 a.m. as well as between 7 and 11 p.m.

Even numbered houses can water on even numbered days, and odd numbered houses on odd numbered days.

For automated sprinkling systems, one hour per programmed cycle is permitted between the hours of 12 and 5 a.m.

The only exception to these rules is watering to upkeep newly seeded areas or turf.

According to Sicamous’ June 2021 bylaw enforcement report, no instances of illegal water use were reported.

