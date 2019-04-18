Dryer fire forces evacuation of Vernon business

Fire crews are on scene of a dryer fire in Vernon

Black smoke could be seen rising from CamAm Pet Treats in Vernon, Thursday morning.

Fire crews were quick to the scene to extinguish what is believed to be a dryer fire.

According to one of the employees black smoke came out of the drier when they opened it and staff was unable to extinguish the smoke.

About eight employees evacuated the building just after 9 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

BC Hydro is on scene assessing the damage. Emergency crews have blocked off Kosmina Road.

It’s unclear if the staff can return to work at this time.

