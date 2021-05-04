Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore

Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

A Kootenay mayor is asking the Rossland community for understanding rather than condemnation following an extended visit to the United States.

For Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore, her trip south with her husband to get vaccinated and visit family was carefully planned and the information shared with council and city staff. But the dual citizen, who has served Rossland for two terms as councillor and now her second term as mayor, recognizes that the optics are concerning.

“My trip was not a secret, and my decision to go was carefully considered and weighed heavy on my heart,” said Moore. “Council, staff and numerous people in the community were told of my plans in March.

“I left Rossland first week of April, immediately got vaccinated and have been very careful to stay just with my family. As one of 1.4 million other Canadians, I am a dual-citizen so I am allowed in the U.S.”

Since the pandemic outbreak, many politicians’ have been censured and publicly criticized for appearing to bend or break COVID-19 protocols, and this case is no different as her actions drew heated debate on social media.

While the optics of leaving the city and crossing the border to visit family may be blurred, Moore says she has done so conscientiously and with the public safety paramount.

The retired couple also was not restricted by the most recent April 23 measures placed on travelling outside of the three boundaries within B.C. because they left in early April.

Under Canada and U.S. federal law, dual citizens can cross the border for essential health reasons, and must follow a number of protocols on re-entering Canada, including mandatory quarantine.

Moore says that before she and her husband return to B.C., they will have a COVID-19 test done before crossing the U.S.-Canada border, and have a quarantine plan in place to show at the border.

“I do regret the fervor this has caused in the community and any issues for council,” Moore told the Trail Times.

“I understand that people are frustrated with the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic and the lack of family contact. Just like for many of you, it has been a very difficult time for me and my family.

“I agree with the people who believe elected officials should be held to a higher standard, and for the 13 years I’ve been in local government, I believe I have done that. I made this decision first as a mother and grandmother, not as an elected person.”

The mayor participated in all council meetings virtually while away.

READ MORE: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions growing for younger Canadians in third wave

READ MORE: Interior Health urges all adults to register for vaccination

Earlier this year then-Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigned after backlash flared up over a trip he and his wife took to their cabin, located on the West Kootenay/Okanagan border. Tassone said the trip was to help his wife deal with mental health issues and they needed to get away.

In his resignation letter to council, Tassone said it has been difficult and that he was naïve to think his political journey wouldn’t affect his family.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCoronavirusRossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant
Next story
Air tankers have landed in Penticton ready to fight wildfires when needed

Just Posted

A B.C. numbered compay has applied for a groundwater licence to be used for bottling water from a property at 3030 40th St. SE. (Google maps image)
More information on Salmon Arm water licence application surfaces

Applicant says nothing finalized, they are exploring opportunities to expand local business

Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7pm tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Column: Reflecting on the importance of nurses and the life lessons they offer

Council Report by Louise Wallace Richmond

(Pexels/Contributed)
May showers expected after dry April in the Okanagan

It’s going to be a wet month for the Okanagan

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Salmon Arm’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore held its grand opening on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. On hand to witness the grand opening ribbon cutting were, from left, Mayor Alan Harrison, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops board chair Gail Wichmann, Habitat executive director Bill Miller, building owner Bill Laird and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm ReStore breathes life into rebuilt location

Following grand opening May 1, store will be open Mondays through Saturdays

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Vernon Jubilee Hospital registered nurse Amy Novakowski stands beside a Panda Warmer in the hospital’s women and children’s health services unit. <ins>The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and Vernon’s Pure Country radio station will try to raise money to replace the aging panda warmers in the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon slated for Thursday, May 27.</ins> (VJHF photo)
Virtual Okanagan radiothon returns to airwaves

18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Vernon’s Pure Country FM to run for 12 hours Thursday, May 27, raising funds for VJH equipment

James Miller, the managing editor at the Penticton Herald, is running for Jake Kimberley’s vacated council seat. (Submitted)
James Miller announces bid for Penticton council

Managing editor at the Penticton Herald would keep his position if elected

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Nakusp Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 exposures

There are staff constraints due to isolation requirements

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Community court opening this week in Kelowna

Integrated court will focus on offenders struggling with addiction, mental health or homelessness

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

Most Read