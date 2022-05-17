(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Duo rescued from Wood Lake after boat flips

Wind and waves caused the boat to lose balance

  • May. 17, 2022 1:30 p.m.
  • News

A pair of boaters were rescued without injury from Wood Lake on May 16.

Lake Country RCMP responded to a call at 2:05 p.m., that a small fishing boat had overturned near the 13600-block of Pelmewash Parkway.

At the time of the incident, the wind and large waves caused the boat to lose balance.

Officers arrived to find the boaters wearing life jackets and struggling to swim the approximate 60 feet to shore.

Lake Country Fire assisted with pulling the boaters to shore and retrieving the vessel.

“With boating season underway, we remind all boaters to ensure they have the necessary safety equipment on board in the event they run into trouble out on the water,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

READ MORE: Kelowna man laughing through adversity

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BoatingLake CountryRCMP

Previous story
B.C. boosts public libraries with $8M COVID-19 recovery fund
Next story
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins

Just Posted

(Brennan Phillips- Western News)
‘Anything is on the table’ for Okanagan May long weekend weather

The coveted Salty Dog Enduro medals wait to be awarded at the South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Update: Shuswap riders make their mark at Salty Dog Enduro

An artist’s rendering of a proposed eight-unit rental complex at 130 Shuswap St. SE in Salmon Arm, with the west side facing Shuswap Street pictured on top and the southern outlook towards the Anglican church below it. (City of Salmon Arm)
Eight-unit rental complex planned for Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Street

The Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter in Salmon Arm will close its doors permanently on May 31, 2022. Plans are underway to come up with options that better meet the needs of people who are without homes. (File photo)
Lighthouse Shelter in Salmon Arm to close its doors permanently May 31