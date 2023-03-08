Dust worsens in Vernon, extending air quality advisory

Air quality due to dust in Vernon has worsened in the past 24 hours, leading to an extension of a dust advisory.
The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with Interior Health, issued a dust advisory for Vernon on Tuesday, March 7. On Wednesday, the advisory remained in effect due to high concentrations of coarse particular matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns. “Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations,” the advisory states.
Vernon’s dust concentration Wednesday was 72.4 PM10 (particles 10 micrometres or smaller in diameter), up from 67.2 the day prior.
Meanwhile, Kelowna’s is 29.6, Castlegar’s is 22.9 and Golden’s is 57.9.
The provincial air quality objective is 50 PM10.
The advisories are frequent in Vernon, which has had PM10 levels three times higher than neighbouring Kelowna.
Brendan Shykora
air qualityVernon