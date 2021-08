BC Wildfire Service said fire started in old burn pile

A spot-fire discovered Aug. 10 in Eagle Bay now classified as under control. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Firefighters were quick to deal with a spot-sized fire in Eagle Bay.

Discovered on Aug. 10, the BC Wildfire Service said local firefighters responded to the fire which started in an old burn pile.

As of Aug. 11, the fire was classified as under control.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021