Sicamous Eagles players sit down to breakfast in the “Eagles’ Nest” dormitory behind the Sicamous and District Rec Centre. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous Eagles players sit down to breakfast in the “Eagles’ Nest” dormitory behind the Sicamous and District Rec Centre. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)

Eagle Valley News Year In Review 2020: February

The News looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

  • Jan. 3, 2021 2:00 p.m.
  • News

• At the school board’s Tuesday, Sept. 22, meeting, the trustees received a presentation and request from District of Sicamous operations manager Joe McCulloch. The presentation revolved around two properties adjacent to Eagle River Secondary. One contains the Sicamous-owned tennis courts. The other property, an empty lot to the south of the tennis courts, is owned by Telus. McCulloch explained Sicamous would like to apply for federal infrastructure grant funding to the tune of $600,000. The funding would go towards repairing and reconfiguring the tennis courts to include one permanent tennis court (with lines for four pickleball courts), two permanent pickleball courts and a full-size basketball court that could also be used for hockey. Proposed for the Telus property are two pickleball courts and parking for up to 12 vehicles. McCulloch proposed that Sicamous and the school district would each contribute 13.3 per cent, or $81,000, with grant funding covering the remainder.

• At the recent School District 83 board meeting, trustees received a report from director of operations Trevor Bettcher on upgrades that occurred over the summer. Regarding Parkview elementary school, which Bettcher said had been “up high on everybody’s list,” school distinct staff completed a concrete skim coat in the crawlspace and upgraded the roof drain system, both to address issues with moisture in the crawlspace. In September 2020, the school district suspended operations at Parkview after a musty odour was detected following a rainstorm. Students were transferred to Eagle River Secondary and schools in Salmon Arm until Parkview reopened in November. “We have a bit more work to do, probably in the spring time, but we’re feeling more comfortable there,” said Bettcher, adding a hallway floor was also replaced in the school.

• The District of Sicamous issued a statement confirming property taxes owed by Waterway Houseboats before the company entered receivership in 2019 were no longer outstanding. The Sept. 30 statement noted that $83,991 in property taxes owed to the district was paid when the bank overseeing the receivership of the houseboat company sold its former Mervyn Road property to its new owners. The property was sold to an Alberta-based developer in December 2019 for $2.6 million. According to the district, the account for the property was up to date with no outstanding debts remaining. The update on the outstanding property taxes came in response to a Sept. 29 post on a community Facebook group which questioned how the company’s outstanding tax total reached more than $80,000.

• The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District was facing financial strain in a year beset by challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter shared on Friday, Oct. 9, superintendent Peter Jory said a combination of factors related to funding and enrolment have plunged School District 83 into a deficit of more than $2 million, leading to staff reductions that are expected to continue. This comes after roughly 300 students opted to take part in the Education Outreach Program (EOP), the district’s online education program that was previously available only to high school students, but was reopened this year for students from Kindergarten to Grade 8.

• Preliminary results on the night of B.C.’s 42nd general election held Saturday, Oct. 24, showed Shuswap BC Liberal Party candidate Greg Kyllo winning by a comfortable margin. As of Monday, Oct. 26, with 108 of 109 polls reporting, Kyllo had 10,547 votes, followed by BC NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren with 6,4298 votes and BC Green Party candidate Owen Madden with 2,995 votes. Provincewide, preliminary results showed the snap election paying off for John Horgan and the BC NDP, whose party won in 53 ridings (44 were needed for a majority).

• A shared living space helped this year’s Sicamous Eagles squad stay COVID-19 free and come together as a team ahead of the coming season. The KIJHL team moved into the prefabricated structure, dubbed “The Eagles’ Nest,” and players were already settling in to what will be their home for the season. Rookies Donovan Edwards and Rhett Walker, both from Alberta, reflected on the new space as they dined on a late breakfast of coffee and cereal in the dormitory’s well stocked kitchen. “I love it. It’s a totally different experience getting to hang out with the boys and just have a good time getting to know everyone really fast,” Edwards said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Grass grows through cracks in the concrete at Sicamous' public tennis courts adjacent to Eagle River Secondary. The District of Sicamous has asked School District#83 to partner on a grant application to repair and reconfigure the courts to create a new sports complex. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)

BC Liberal Party Shuswap candidate Greg Kyllo and wife Georgina celebrate another successful campaign, with preliminary results for the 42nd provincial general election showing Greg winning the riding with a comfortable majority. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Vernon care facility COVID-19 outbreak officially declared
Next story
Improving tip quality goal for North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers

Just Posted

The North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers program is looking to celebrate Crime Stoppers Month in January with awareness to fundraising events, such as Shred-a-Thons (pictured) in Salmon Arm and Vernon, and improving the quality of reported tips. (NOKS Crime Stoppers photo)
Improving tip quality goal for North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers

January is Crime Stoppers Month nationally; local board using month to increase awareness

Coordinator of the Secwepemc Landmark and Trail Sign Project, Libby Jay Chisholm, holds the draft designs of Eric Kutschker, Rod Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Jacob Sutra Brett photo)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: September

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

Dodie "Ruth" Anderson passed away at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Dec. 14, 2020. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died in Salmon Arm hospital questions access to isolated patients

Dodie Anderson was suffering the effects of COVID-19 and a serious fall when she passed away Dec. 14

New Year’s Fireworks for 2020 as seen from the Penticton Lakeside Resort. (Brennan Phillips - Western News
Poll: What is your New Year’s Resolution?

It’s that time of year again to make promises to improve yourself

Fern Fennell finishes planting a Douglas maple while Pat Hutchins delivers a wheelbarrow of earth to fellow Shuswap Naturalist Club members also busy planting trees in Blackburn Park to mark the club’s 50th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 8. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: October

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Interior Health has officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon, with two residents and two staff testing positive. (Kaigo photo)
Vernon care facility COVID-19 outbreak officially declared

Two residents, two staff test positive for the virus at Creekside Landing on Okanagan Landing Road

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace kids bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Most Read