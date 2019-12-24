Eagle Valley News year in review — June

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

Mayor Terry Rysz cuts the ribbon for the grand opening of High Mountain Cannabis alongside Loran and Cassandra Radchenko, the store’s owners. (Contributed)

• Fire crews spent the night knocking out a wildfire burning near Sicamous Creek. The fire was discovered on the evening of May 29 after the Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of emergency flares being fired into the air near the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail. Investigating officers noted a plume of smoke rising from a densely-forested and steep slope on the far side of Sicamous Creek.

• Sicamous hockey player Cain Franson signed with France-based elite hockey team, Les Gothiques d’Amiens. Cal Franson, Cain’s father, was thrilled. “I could not be prouder. It’s been quite a road for him so to see that happen for him I couldn’t be happier and prouder of him,” Cal said.

• Training in karate has been life-changing for Malakwa residents Chris Evans and Natalia Suk as well as the rest of their family. The two were travelling to Las Vegas to compete in Stan Witz’s USA World Championships.

• Waterway Houseboats Ltd. and associated company Vinco Holdings Ltd. entered receivership and ceased operations after a June 11 Supreme Court of British Columbia hearing. According to Colleen Anderson, Waterway’s operations manager, 51 Waterway staff members were laid off on Tuesday, a day she calls the saddest of her life. A statement posted to Waterway’s website said the company had been working cooperatively with CIBC on a financial restructuring strategy over the past several months and felt it would have been successful given enough time.

• It was announced a new Farmer’s Market would be kicking off in Sicamous with a grand opening that will coincide with the opening night of the Show and Shine on June 28. The market would run Fridays at the legion.

• The District of Sicamous’ effort to attract a second doctor for the community paid off; Dr. Carol Connick would be seeing patients at the Sicamous Medical Clinic beginning June 18. Connick would be practicing alongside Dr. Jack Beech.

• According to a list of creditors, Waterway Houseboats Ltd. and Vinco Holdings Ltd. owed more $13 million when receivership came into effect. The total due to all creditors listed was $13,392,543. Of this total, $7,969,327 is listed as due to CIBC, care of Blake Cassels and Graydon LLP, a Vancouver law firm. The District of Sicamous was owed $83,991.

• After receiving their provincial licensing, High Mountain Cannabis, Sicamous’ first retail cannabis store, cut a grand-opening ribbon on Thursday, June 27.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Dr. Carol Connick started practicing in Sicamous on June 18. (Contributed)