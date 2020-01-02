Kelowna resident Clayton Donnelly, 38, died the day after being tasered by police in Malakwa in the early hours of Oct. 28. (Kelly Harrison/Facebook)

Eagle Valley News year in review — November

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

• Sicamous will be safer from forest fires once a project it is partnering in with the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. on gets underway. The aim of the project, valued at almost $1 million, is to protect some of Sicamous’ important infrastructure and transportation networks from the threat of wildfire by thinning out forest fuels from an area on the eastern edge of the community.

• A man responsible for building some of Sicamous’ important community institutions did so after helping to liberate Europe from the cockpit of a fighter plane. Al Green lived next door to local historian Gord Mackie’s brother when he still resided in Sicamous. Mackie recalled stories the man told of his overseas service with the Royal Canadian Airforce (RCAF). Mackie said Green flew fighter cover helping aerial bombardments during the Battle of Monte Cassino, a pivotal part of the Allies’ Italian campaign.

• The Independent Investigations Office confirmed Kelowna man Clayton Donnelly died after he was taken to hospital suffering medical distress when a stun gun was used on him following a lengthy police pursuit ending in Malakwa.

• The District of Sicamous conducted a survey to better understand the way a shortage of child-care spaces is affecting families in Sicamous and Electoral Area E. The survey asked what type of child care respondents currently use and what they require. It also asked what people do when their regular child care is unavailable and if their solution is conveniently located.

• Happiness and relief were felt by Parkview students and staff when they returned to their normal routine following a temporary closure of the Sicamous elementary school. Classes at Parkview resumed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and Principal Carla Schneider credits the work by the school’s staff for managing the challenging disruption of the school’s routine. “It was a long seven weeks but our staff really worked together to make it work, and all the people from the district did a really great job,” Schneider said.

• Malakwa’s Janet Letendre, aka Gramma Bears, was the only Canadian competing on the Holiday Baking Championship, a show on the U.S. Food Network.

• A Sicamous resident was seeking the return of her father’s cremated remains after they were stolen from a storage locker. Police said the thief or thieves may not have known what jewelry box contained, and that it can be returned to the Sicamous RCMP detachment’s front counter, no questions asked. Arrangements would be made for it to be returned to its rightful owner.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines
Next story
WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Just Posted

Update: Firefighters, Fortis don’t find gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Firefighters respond to carbon monoxide alarm at Alexander Street RBC branch

Malakwa Transfer station closed until further notice

Extreme levels of snow are blocking the access road to the transfer station.

Motorists in Shuswap advised to expect delays on Highway 1 in Tappen

Vehicle recovery closing one lane of Trans-Canada Highway

Update: Semi clips power lines near Buckerfield’s

Accident sends power lines across 10th Avenue SW

Eagle Valley News year in review — November

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

Kelowna residents make New Years resolutions

Some want to keep it simple, others dream big

Record warm temperatures on New Year’s Day in the Okanagan

Temperatures in Summerland reached 10.1 C

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Power restored to 95% of impacted customers, CEO said in video update near Lumby

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

Vernon bears brave frigid Oyama waters

Polar Bear Swim attracts a crowd of ‘crazies’

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Summerland municipal website hacked

Utilities payment page was defaced Dec. 29

Most expensive property in Okanagn is a $10.3 M home in Kelowna

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

Most Read