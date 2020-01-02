Eagle Valley News year in review — September

A look back of the events that made the news in 2019.

A pickup truck towing a horse trailer was seriously damaged when it collided with a semi-truck’s trailer in Sicamous on Sept. 2. (Jacob Wiens/Facebook)

• Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Hartmann was missing and presumed drowned after two boats collided on Shuswap Lake on Sept. 1. A 25-year-old woman was reported to have suffered injuries to her head and back.

• The local chamber of commerce was hard at work putting together a heritage trail that would shed some light on the past of important sites around the district. The trail would be made up of signs with pictures of the way some locations around town looked decades ago and information on the local history.

• A house fire near Sicamous drew an outpouring of support for the family who lost their home and prompted an investigation by the RCMP. The Sicamous Fire Department was called to the residence in Cambie-Solsqua on Aug. 31. The loss of the house is especially devastating for Samara Palmer and her family because it served both as their home and the location of Palmer’s home-based business, the Maradise day spa, hair salon and fitness studio.

• The opening weekend of the Sicamous Eagles’ regular-season brought mixed results for the team. The Eagles went into game one of their regular season versus the Princeton Posse riding the momentum of a convincing 4-2 victory over the Golden Rockets in their fourth and final exhibition game.

• Alberta-based Ebus expects to begin daily bus trips in October connecting the Shuswap to Kamloops, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland. Ebus operations supervisor Glen Desjardine said the company’s expanded routes, approved by the Passenger Transport Board on Aug. 22, will run seven days a week and include Salmon Arm, Chase, Sorrento, Enderby and Armstrong.

• Sicamous’ council approved changes to the district’s noise bylaw adding designated quiet hours and more clearly defining what constitutes noise. Under the updated bylaw, no noise will be allowed before 7 a.m. or after 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, or before 9 a.m. or after 10 p.m. on Sundays or statutory holidays. The bylaw is concerned with noise which is interrupting in nature or that is likely to interrupt sleep for people in the vicinity.



Lake Country resident Ryan Hartmann was killed in a boat collision on Shuswap Lake on Sept. 1. A search by police later led to the recovery of his body. (Contributed)