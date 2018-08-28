Josh Irvine shoots on Sicamous goalie Koltin Dodge. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Sicamous Eagles 7-0 in regular season KIJHL action at the Revelstoke Forum on Jan. 2, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Eagles pre-season schedule set

The Sicamous Eagles play their first exhibition game against Golden on Sept. 1

The beginning of the Sicamous Eagles’ hockey season is just days away.

The 2018/19 Eagles will hit the ice for the first time in front of the home crowd in Sicamous when they face off for an exhibition game against the Golden Rockets on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The Eagles will remain at home for a second exhibition game on Sept. 4, this time against the Kelowna Chiefs.

Related: Sicamous Eagles look to recruit

The Sicamous squad will hit the road for a rematch in Kelowna the following night. They will also get a second crack at the Rockets to open the regular season on Sept. 7

Home town fans can take in the Eagles’ first regular season home game on Sept. 8 when the Nelson Leafs visit Sicamous.

