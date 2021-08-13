Eagles return to Nest: Hockey team enters lease agreement with District of Sicamous

Council unanimously agreed to rent Eagles’ Nest to hometown team for $6,700 per month

The Eagles’ Nest will once again serve as home for Sicamous’ Junior B hockey team.

District of Sicamous (DOS) council unanimously agreed to enter into a lease agreement with the Sicamous Eagles at its Aug. 11 council meeting.

The hockey team will rent the 22-unit modular accommodation facility for a flat rate of $6,700 per month, utilities included.

The Sicamous Eagles rented the Eagles’ Nest for the 2020-21 hockey season at the same rate. This year’s lease will begin Aug. 27, 2021 and end March 31, 2022.

The prefabricated living space, at 1129 Eagle Pass Way, was built by Sicamous-based TA Structures. District chief financial officer Kelly Bennett said the district paid $525,438 for the building.

The Eagles’ first game this year will be on Oct. 1, when they visit the Chase Heat for a Doug Birks Division rivalry matchup.

