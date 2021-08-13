The Sicamous Eagles hockey team will live in the Eagles’ Nest facility for the 2021-22 hockey season. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Sicamous Eagles hockey team will live in the Eagles’ Nest facility for the 2021-22 hockey season. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Eagles return to Nest: Hockey team enters lease agreement with District of Sicamous

Council unanimously agreed to rent Eagles’ Nest to hometown team for $6,700 per month

The Eagles’ Nest will once again serve as home for Sicamous’ Junior B hockey team.

District of Sicamous (DOS) council unanimously agreed to enter into a lease agreement with the Sicamous Eagles at its Aug. 11 council meeting.

The hockey team will rent the 22-unit modular accommodation facility for a flat rate of $6,700 per month, utilities included.

The Sicamous Eagles rented the Eagles’ Nest for the 2020-21 hockey season at the same rate. This year’s lease will begin Aug. 27, 2021 and end March 31, 2022.

The prefabricated living space, at 1129 Eagle Pass Way, was built by Sicamous-based TA Structures. District chief financial officer Kelly Bennett said the district paid $525,438 for the building.

The Eagles’ first game this year will be on Oct. 1, when they visit the Chase Heat for a Doug Birks Division rivalry matchup.

Read more: Alberta man presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Read more: Police conclude brush fire in North Shuswap deliberately set

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
Father of deceased hiker Jordan Naterer asks for better ‘safety culture’ in Manning Park
Next story
Oliver businessman charged in immigration scandal to plead guilty

Just Posted

The Sicamous Eagles hockey team will live in the Eagles’ Nest facility for the 2021-22 hockey season. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Eagles return to Nest: Hockey team enters lease agreement with District of Sicamous

The beginnings of a BC wildfire camp and base of operations is set up Aug. 13 in a field at 550 10th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm, across from the fairgrounds. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
BC Wildfire sets up camp in Salmon Arm for 100 firefighters

Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued a response to misinformation about an alleged wildfire shared on social media that caused panic and tied up resources on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (File photo)
Misinformation about alleged Shuswap wildfire prompts panic, unnecessary use of resources

The yellow diamond on the map pinpoints the location of a lightning-caused fire in the Hunters Range area discovered Aug. 12. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Helicopter, rappel crew attacking lightning-caused wildfire between Mara and Mabel lakes