Police calling fire at mobile park suspicious

Police say March 14 blaze in at Broadview Villa Mobile Home Park ‘likely arson’

Police are calling a fire that consumed a mobile home in Salmon Arm early Thursday, March 14, “suspicious and likely arson.”

Firefighters received the call of a mobile home on fire at Broadview Villa Mobile Home Park, in the 1300 block of 30th Street SE near the BC Hydro substation, shortly after 2 a.m., reports Fire Chief Brad Shirley.

They found the trailer “very well involved with fire,” and the four occupants of the home, two adults and two children, had all escaped unharmed. He said there were working fire detectors inside, but he’s not sure if that’s what woke them up.

No one was seriously injured.

Salmon Arm RCMP are conducting a criminal investigation into the fire and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying anyone involved.

“Any witnesses who observed the fire, were in the area prior to, or can identify the suspect are requested to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment at 250-832-6044 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),” states a news release.

Shirley said at this stage firefighters have only a general idea of where the fire started.

“Although the trailer sustained enough damage that it’s not reparable, the fire was contained to the front part of it.”

Firefighters were on site for four-and-a-half hours.

