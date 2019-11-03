Early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who left the scene after the accident.

Two people are dead following an early-morning car crash in downtown Kamloops.

According to the Kamloops RCMP, officers were called to the collision at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. The accident involved a car with four occupants and a pick-up truck. By the time police could reach the scene two occupants of the car were already deceased and the driver of the pick-up truck had fled the scene.

Read More: Did you remember to “fall back?”

Read More: How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

The other two people in the car were taken to hospital, one was in life-threatening condition and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening.

As the RCMP investigation is ongoing, Kamloops’ 1 Avenue will be closed between Seymour Street and Nicola Street and Battle Street will be closed from 2 Avenue to Lee Road.

“Due to the severity of this collision, our investigation could take most of the day,” stated Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie. “We thank motorists for avoiding this area and taking alternate routes.”

Read More: Larch Hills Nordic Society to start fundraising for trail lighting project

Read More: Salmon Arm fall yard waste collection starts Monday, set your clocks back Sunday

The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at 250-828-3000. They have also asked the driver of the pick-up truck or anyone who might have information on them to come forward.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shuswap communities investigating child care availability
Next story
Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

Just Posted

Word on the street: What will you be thinking during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies?

As Remembrance Day approaches the Observer took to the streets to ask… Continue reading

Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: The world’s largest treble clef unveiled to a crowd of 500 in Salmon Arm

The project has been over a year in the making

Larch Hills Nordic Society to start fundraising for trail lighting project

Campaign will allow donors to sponsor a lighting pole along the trail

Salmon Arm fall yard waste collection starts Monday, set your clocks back Sunday

Filled compostable bags for pickup must be out on the curb by 7 a.m.

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

Early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who left the scene after the accident.

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Former community of Mineola had a lumber mill

Community near Meadow Valley existed until 1924, but some buildings were moved into Summerland

Okanagan Regional Library joins fight against Macmillan Publishers’ e-book restrictions

The big-five publisher has limited the number of new-release e-book titles libraries can purchase

Most Read