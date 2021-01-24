Early morning downtown Kelowna dumpster fire deemed suspicious

RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department will conduct investigations into the cause of the blaze

An early morning dumpster fire that damaged a nearby business in downtown Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 24), the Kelowna Fire Department responded to the 1500-block of Pandosy St., where crews found a garbage bin ablaze.

The fire in the bin was quickly knocked down, but the blaze had extended to a nearby structure. Crews gained entry to the building, quickly extinguishing the fire from the inside.

Nobody was inside the business at the time of the incident. The building and some items inside were minorly damaged.

Three engines, four support units, and 16 fire personnel responded to the incident, as did RCMP and FortisBC.

RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department will conduct investigations into the cause of the suspicious blaze.

