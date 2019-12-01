(Black Press Media files)

Early morning house fire claims the life of 18-month-old girl in New Brunswick

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury

A young child is dead following an early morning house fire in Pennfield, N.B.

RCMP and the Pennfield Fire Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. Sunday of a fire at a residence on Highway 175.

An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury.

The RCMP is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Bank of Canada governor to serve as UN special envoy on ‘climate action’

Just Posted

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

Eagles’ winless run continues against Revelstoke and Osoyoos.

The team will have a chance to improve their fortunes against Creston Valley today.

Registration opens for 20th annual Shuswap music festival

The festival has been celebrating the area’s amateur musicians for two decades.

Vernon Vipers, Herbst blank Salmon Arm

Reilly Herbst makes 34 saves for first shutout as Snakes beat Gorillas 2-0 in the Shuswap

Chase youth softball player to visit Africa and share love of sport

The trip will include an African safari

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Vehicle fire closes one lane of the Coquihalla Highway

The fire is just south of Merritt near Comstock Road.

Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

The shelter would be located at 1160 Stevens Rd and would prioritize West Kelowna residents

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Most Read