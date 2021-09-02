RCMP vest. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News)

RCMP vest. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News)

Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

RCMP have not yet made any arrests in the incident

An altercation in downtown Kelowna this morning sent one man to hospital.

Just before 6 a.m., two men got into a fight in Stuart Park, when one of them produced a bladed weapon and injured the other man. The victim went to the Queensway Transit Exchange and called for help.

Paramedics transported the 37-year-old man to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be serious injuries.

Mounties are working to identify the suspect but have not yet made any arrests. The RCMP will be looking at footage from the Kelowna Security Operations Centre, which operates downtown security cameras.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspect in this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone who witnessed this violent altercation to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-761-3300.

READ MORE: Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

READ MORE: Salmon Arm pharmacist reports being asked about ivermectin for COVID-19

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Juvenile bear put down after hanging around downtown Penticton
Next story
Tourism association ‘caught off guard’ by U.S. travel advisory for Canada

Just Posted

The Sicamous Community Health Centre remains committed to serving all patients regardless of vaccine status, notice says. Masks are required for those 12 and over. (File photo)
Rumours the unvaccinated won’t be served at Sicamous health centre false

The B.C. Wildfire Service provided this aerial shot of the planned ignition burn in the Irish Creek area off Westside Road on Aug. 30. (BCWS photo)
No overnight growth on White Rock Lake wildfire

Returning students, faculty and staff at Okanagan College campuses in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Penticton can get their first or second COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday, Sept. 7, at on-campus clinics. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

The packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Denis Farrell)
Salmon Arm pharmacist reports being asked about ivermectin for COVID-19