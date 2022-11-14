Early pandemic sees largest recorded drop in number of new marriages: StatCan data

98,355 marriages were registered in Canada in 2020

Statistics Canada says COVID-19 disruptions are likely behind a historic drop in the number of marriages registered during the earliest days of the pandemic.

The federal agency says vital statistics data from 2020 reveals the lowest annual number of marriages since 1938 and the largest annual drop since records began in 1921.

It says 98,355 marriages were registered in Canada in 2020 – one-third lower than in 2019.

StatCan notes the decline coincided with widespread precautions introduced mid-March that included lockdowns, gathering restrictions, travel bans and the closure of non-essential retail.

The drop was also more severe in Ontario and eastward, where early COVID-19 precautions were generally more stricthan out west. The decline ranged from an 18 per cent drop in Saskatchewan to 49 per cent in Quebec.

StatCan says it expects more marriages took place in 2021 as many restrictions eased.

Preliminary data from several regions show an uptick in 2021 marriages, but that numbers were still lower than in the pre-pandemic period, it said in a report released Monday.

StatCan says 2020 also saw a record 25 per cent drop in the number of divorces, likely due to pandemic-related slowdowns in court proceedings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Relationships

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman completes five-year trek across the Trans Canada Trail in Victoria

Just Posted

Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm held a soft opening Oct. 28, 2022, with its grand opening set for the weekend of Nov. 18-20. (File photo)
Official ‘Barbed Wire Cutting’ at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm coming up

Gina Le Bel, Tyson Salo, Martin Birse and Joe Moser are the team at McElhanney's new Salmon Arm office in the Centennial Building at 51 3rd St. NE. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Longtime B.C. company McElhanney opens branch in historic Salmon Arm building

TaylorMade Wellness clinic in Salmon Arm. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
TaylorMade Wellness tailor-made for Salmon Arm

As this common merganser surfaces with a small carp in its bill, another merganser tries to steal the fish near the Salmon Arm wharf. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: ‘Fish ducks’ put on quite a show near Salmon Arm wharf