Protesters were outside the Serious Coffee on Blanshard Street in Victoria Wednesday morning after protesting at the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources through the night. Twelve protesters were arrested by police during the occupation. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

A Vernon democratic climate action group organized by youth will show solidarity for Wet’suwet’en land defenders.

Earth Strike Vernon has scheduled a peaceful protest for the Vernon Courthouse steps on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 12-3 p.m.

The group is appalled by the colonial violence being shown to the Wet’sewet’en defenders in B.C., and invites all citizens to show their solidarity as they face what the group says is repeated acts of violence at the hands of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

READ MORE: Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

“The events occurring on unceded Wet’suwet’en land are unacceptable,” said Taylor Louis, newly elected municipal organizer of Earth Strike Vernon. “Immediate steps must be taken to bring an end to the aggressions of the Canadian state against the Wet’suwet’en people.”

Earth Strike Vernon is a municipal chapter of the larger Earth Strike International, an organization devoted to climate justice.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dead cyclist not struck by vehicle in Summerland: Police
Next story
Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Just Posted

City of Salmon Arm wants input on site for wastewater treatment

Open house scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at city hall

Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

Blind Bay’s Ron Banville frequents Salmon Arm’s wharf for colourful avian images

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Net cast for musical acts to play Salmon Arm concert series

Wednesday on the Wharf seeks to entice wide range of musical styles

Update: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for witnesses to Feb. 11 incident

WATCH: Kelowna company buys groceries for eco-conscious residents

Pela Case went undercover at Nature’s Fare on Jan. 16

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Dead cyclist not struck by vehicle in Summerland: Police

Incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Dale Meadows Road

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

Boil water notice for South Shuswap water system lifted

Two recent tests showed satisfactory results

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Most Read