Pain BC is forming groups to help people deal with chronic pain. (Unsplash Photo)

Easing the pain: Group formed to help chronic pain sufferers in Salmon Arm

The first of Pain BC’s chronic pain meetings in Salmon Arm will be held Oct. 22

Those living with pain in the Shuswap will soon have a new resource for help.

Pain BC, a registered charity supporting people with pain, is launching a free Pain Support and Wellness Group in Salmon Arm. The group will meet at the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice at #4 – 781 Marine Park Dr. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month beginning on Oct. 22.

The announcement from Pain BC states that whether it is caused by accidents, injuries, chronic conditions or other illnesses, managing chronic pain can be complicated. It goes on to say that pain education and supportive communities can help those living with chronic pain thrive — such services were scarce in B.C. in the past but Pain B.C.’s new support groups, which are being launched in 11 communities, aim to help meet that need.

Along with Salmon Arm, groups are forming in Chilliwack, Fort St. John, Kelowna, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Quesnel, Trail, Vancouver, Vernon and Victoria.

According to Pain BC, the stakes are high, with unmanaged pain linked to depression, suicide, substance abuse and overdose. The program being offered in Salmon Arm aims to cut down on these negative outcomes by sharing knowledge and coping strategies while also reducing feelings of isolation among participants.

The group sessions will be facilitated by trained volunteers, who have experience living with pain themselves.

More information can be found at www.painbc.ca/supportgroups.

