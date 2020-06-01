Easter Seals summer camp registration is $75 per week, with the remainder of the cost subsidized by donors and sponsors. (Contributed)

Easter Seals shifts to virtual camps due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Lake Country summer camp is for children and adults with disabilities

Easter Seals has announced it will transition to virtual summer camps for kids and adults with disabilities due to COVID-19.

In early April, Easter Seals made the decision to cancel their Winfield Summer Camp in Lake Country for children and adults with disabilities and start planning the virtual summer camp that they have now launched and called Camp@Home.

“The mandated closure of facilities and social distancing, along with our inability to start staff training, a sudden decline in funding and the need to keep everyone healthy and safe, are just some of the reasons we had to take early action to redesign our overnight summer camps,” said Lisa Beck, president and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

“It was so disappointing to have to cancel our traditional camps for this year, but it was the right decision as we keep the health and safety of our campers, who are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, a priority.”

Campers will now have the option to continue camp traditions virtually at home while maintaining the sense of community they have at overnight camp.

The virtual camp will take place throughout July with eight weekly sessions available to various groups from ages 6 to 49 years old.

A week before camp starts, campers will also receive a kit in the mail filled with all the supplies they’ll need to do their weekly activities. Each week’s activities will follow a different theme and will include various materials for arts and crafts projects, t-shirt colouring, games and activities.

“We are excited to bring our 50 years of Easter Seals Summer Camp to the online learning world,” said Beck.

Camp registration is $75 per week, with the remainder of the cost subsidized by donors and sponsors. Register for camp at www.eastersealsbcy.ca/virtual-summer-camp.

