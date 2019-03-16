Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Mother and son found in Calgary following Amber Alert

The Edmonton boy at the centre of an Amber Alert that spanned two Alberta cities has been found safe.

Edmonton police tweeted early Saturday that the eight-year-old was found unharmed in Calgary at 5:30 a.m.

Police said earlier they believed the boy was abducted from school by his mother on Friday afternoon, and that he was believed to be in danger.

RELATED: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

After leaving Edmonton, the pair were believed to be travelling in the Calgary area, where they were eventually found.

Police thanked the public for sharing information on the alert.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way
Next story
Ottawa, B.C. announce five-year salmon restoration fund to rebuild wild stocks

Just Posted

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

Environment Canada forecasting almost 20 C weather later next week

Coalition cooks up plan to bring Syrian refugee families to Salmon Arm

Delicious mix of Middle Eastern foods to be served at April 6 fundraiser

New apartment building cause for excitement

With housing shortage in Chase, 30-unit structure gains interest while still in planning stage

Cosmetic line earns top honours in Launch-a-Preneur

Competition concludes with Shuswap crowning its top budding entrepreneurs

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

WorksSafeBC almost done ammonia probe 1.5 years after Fernie arena tragedy

Statutory agency inspects ammonia-based fish processing facilities, follows up outstanding orders

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

Girl, 12, missing from Williams Lake after last being seen near Highway 97

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Prank to produced: Remembering the daredevils who waterskied behind a B.C. ferry

A look back at SS Princess Marguerite and her adventures as a ski boat

Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Mother and son found in Calgary following Amber Alert

Devils rally to burn Canucks 3-2 in shootout

Vancouver held 2-0 lead early in third period

Astronaut’s visit uplifts B.C. community still reeling from wildfires

Chris Hadfield joins field-research team in Telegraph Creek

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Most Read