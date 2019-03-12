Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

An upcoming educational event in Summerland will examine medical marijuana.

Integrative Cannabis Medicine: The science of making cannabis work better for you, will be held at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room on Saturday, March 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The session is presented by Kyla’s Quest of Summerland.

Presenters at the information session include Dr. Chris Spooner, a naturopathic doctor; Dr. Philippe Henry, a PhD biologist and Tim Dyer, a pharmacist.

Elaine Nuessler of Kyla’s Quest said the information session is importance as patients are starting to ask about including medical cannabis as part of their treatment options.

“We realize the importance of science-supported information as well as ideas on how to help your own patients experience what is a potential game changer in their personal health and pain management,” Nuessler said in a letter to health care professionals.

RELATED: Cannabis treatment approved for Summerland child

RELATED: Store provides information about medical cannabis

Nuessler has been an advocate of medical cannabis for several years, after her granddaughter, Kyla Williams, responded well to medical cannabis treatment.

Williams had an intractable seizure disorder and responded well to a cannabis oil treatment, Charlotte’s Web, to control her epilepsy.

Before taking the oil, she would have more than 300 seizures a day. Since using the oil treatment, she has one or two seizures every couple of months.

The oil is high in cannabidiol, with very little tetrahydrocannabinol. As a result, it does not induce the psychoactive high typically associated with marijuana.

“Kyla is not a miracle and is very disabled,” Nuessler said. “However, our own perseverance has given her the best quality of life we can offer and she is pain-free, experiencing very few seizures now only when she is ill.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Just Posted

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

Violent crash results in $69,000 penalty for South Okanagan man

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Shuswap musicians pay tribute to folk musician Pete Seeger

Wildwood Productions Group set to host seventh annual fundraising concert

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Most Read