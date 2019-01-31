Effort underway to rename Sicamous arena

The Sicamous and District Recreation Centre may be getting a new name if the society that manages it gets their way. (File Photo)

The name of a local couple whose contributions have enriched many aspects of Sicamous may soon be used in re-branding the district arena and rec centre.

If the Sicamous and District Rec Centre Society (SDRC) get their way, the rink will be renamed to honour of Wayne and Lorraine March. The name they have settled on is the March Memorial Arena. The rec centre is owned by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and operated by the society.

Lorraine March lost her battle with cancer in September 2018. Before her passing, she made an indelible mark on the community. She served a term as mayor, was a founding member and president of the Sicamous Eagles Junior ‘B’ Hockey Society and spent time as the editor of the Eagle Valley News amongst other roles.

Wayne March remains the facilities manager for the SDRC and has been the general manager of the Eagles since their inception.

“Between Wayne and Lorraine, they have dedicated more than 50,000 volunteer hours to the success of the SDRC and the Sicamous hockey community. To date, Wayne shows no sign of slowing down,” states a letter from the SDRC, read aloud by Mayor Terry Rysz at the Jan. 30 District of Sicamous council meeting.

Wayne March was emotional but humble when asked for his take on the potential renaming.

“It’s more-so for Lorraine than for me,” March said.

“She did leave a legacy here… it would be awesome.”

The District of Sicamous council voted to endorse the letter from the SDRC to the CSRD requesting the name change. They will also send a letter of their own expressing support for the name change.

“I think it would be nice to have the name changed and do it for someone who is still alive and someone who is gone. Lorraine was great, I miss her dearly but it should be for Wayne too so he can see the work he has done is appreciated,” said SDRC president Paul Backs.

A wall of honour which people can nominate deserving community members to is also being considered as an addition for the arena.

Mayor Terry Rysz said he is fully in support of the name change and the wall of honour.

“I think that we should honour these pioneers in this way,” said Coun. Bob Evans.

Coun. Jeff Mallmes said he doesn’t disagree with the renaming, but wondered about the process of choosing the name. He noted there are a lot of people who could have been chosen, who also put a lot of time in helping the arena and the Eagles. Mallmes said he would have preferred to hear what the CSRD had to say about it.

Council voted unanimously to support the letter on its way to the CSRD.

Backs said the SDRC is awaiting a response to the letter.

