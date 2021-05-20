Efforts underway to help Salmon Arm grads mark end of school year

SAS Dry Grad Committee fundraising so they can give graduates something to remember

Despite being amid a pandemic, parents of Salmon Arm Secondary’s class of 2021 are still hoping to celebrate this year’s grads.

According to Tina Campbell, a member of the SAS Dry Grad Committee, a prom-like event typically takes place after graduation ceremonies but this year, like last, it had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the committee still wants to do something special for this year’s graduates. They’re fundraising so they do something different, such as host a parade, if the city allows it, or create gift baskets for grads.

Campbell said graduation is a major milestone in a person’s life and the committee wants graduates to have something special to remember in 2021.

The committee is seeking community support in the form of prize donations for their upcoming silent auction. Campbell, who spearheaded the auction, said they’ve already received some donations including a weekend houseboat getaway from Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations.

The auction will be held on the open Facebook group, SAS Dry Grad Silent Auction. Bidding opens on May 31 and closes at 9 p.m. on June 6. Delivery of prizes to winning bidders will be completed by June 10.

The committee has also been accepting monetary donations and, if there is any extra money left over after this year’s dry grad, it will be used for next year’s event.

